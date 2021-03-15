Days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the date to conduct the NEET (UG) 2021 examination , Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stated on Monday that the competitive exam will be conducted only one time this year, thus ending speculations of NEET being held multiple times, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) format.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Pokhriyal stated, "In 2021, the NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time. NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard."

He also reiterated that NTA, under the Ministry of Education conducts Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the undergraduate programme in medical sciences, in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Last week, NTA announced the NEET examination for admission in undergraduate medical courses to be held on August 1.

"NEET (UG) - 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on 01 August (Sunday)," said NTA notification.

The NEET examination is conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses.

NET in the notification said that the information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, among other things will be available shortly on its website when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13. NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by the NTA. The NTA had declared the NEET 2020 results on October 16.

