Dharmendra Pradhan, the new Education Minister, on Monday said that the NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12 September across the country following coronavirus protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm on Tuesday, the Union Education Minister said.

"The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). (sic)," the minister wrote on Twitter.

NEET 2021 will be conducted in 198 cities across the country as compared to 155 in 2020. Pradhan also said that the number of examination centres will be increased from 3,862 used last year.

"In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020," he tweeted.

Pradhan further said that face mask will be provided to all candidates at the exam centres to ensure adherence to Covid-19 norms.

"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he added.

The NEET-UG 2021 examination was currently scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021. Candidates can keep a close check on the official website, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in for more updates.

Students against NEET-UG 2021 exam

In view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, lakhs of medical aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the NEET-UG 2021. Students have said that the conduction of physical examination in the current situation is unfair.

Meanwhile, several students have also suggested that the NEET UG exam should be conducted twice or thrice this year, just like the JEE Main 2021 examination. However, NTA later clarified that the medical entrance exam will only be conducted once this year.

The NEET exam was postponed in 2020 as well in view of the pandemic and the countrywide lockdown. The examination was ultimately conducted in September 2020 in physical mode after being postponed multiple times.

