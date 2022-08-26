NEET UG 2022 Answer Key releasing by August 30, check objection window details

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per answer
The answer key for the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be released by National Testing Agency, NTA by August 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
The objection window will also be activated on the same date. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key within the stipulated period.
The window to raise objections is expected to open on August 30. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections for 24 to 48 hours if any. "Candidates will also be allowed to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of Answer Key will be informed separately," the official notification read.
To raise objections, candidates will have to log in and enter the required details and choose the question that they want to object for. Candidates will be allowed to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period.
Along with the answer key, response sheets will also be released by the Agency. Appeared candidates can also raise objections against the response sheet by paying ₹200/- for each question.
NEET UG 2022 Results will be announced on September 7, 2022. The objection window will close before the declaration of the results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.
This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical Colleges, and Universities.
The exam was conducted on July 17, 2022, from 2 pm till 5:20 pm in which 18,72,343 candidates gave an exam at 3,570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.
