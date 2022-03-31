The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate ( NEET UG ) 2022 examination in July, officials at the NTA have said.

The application process for the medical and dental undergraduate entrance exam will commence from next month.

The NTA officials have also said that the notice would be released today on the official websites – nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

The single-day pen-paper examination for admission to medical and allied programmes will be conducted in 13 languages.

These include English, Hindi and Urdu – which would be available pan India. Apart from these, exam would also be conducted in 10 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu at the respective regional centres.

Last year, a record 16,14,777 students registered for the NEET-UG exam, of which 95.6% appeared. A total of 8,70,074 (about 56.4%) candidates qualified the exam.

The number of female candidates who qualified the examination was 1.19 lakh higher than the male aspirants. Three students were declared joint toppers with a perfect score of 720 marks.

