NEET UG 2022 exam: NTA likely to release NEET admit card today at neet.nta.nic

NEET UG 2022 exam: NTA likely to release NEET admit card today at neet.nta.nic

The NEET admit card 2022 is expected to be released around 12 noon as per the past trends
11:13 AM IST

  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card on neet.nta.nic.in
  • Candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth, and security pin

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam's admit card is likely to release today, July 11. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card on neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET admit card 2022 is expected to be released around 12 noon as per the past trends. The NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 in offline mode. Candidates need to carry the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

After downloading the NEET 2022 admit card, candidates are advised to cross-check the details mentioned in the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must immediately contact the admission authority.

The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages for admission to 91,415 medical, 26,949 dental and 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats. NEET scores will also be used for BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

NEET 2022 admit card: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the offical website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link

Step 3: Log in to neet.nta.nic.in

Step 4: NEET 2022 admit card will pop up on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the print out

NEET admit card: Websites to download admit card

  • neet.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

NEET UG admit card 2022: How to retrieve the registration number?

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Forgot registration number’ link which is provided under the current events section

Step 3: Enter details such as name, parent's name, date of birth, category, and security pin

Step 4: The authorities will then NEET 2022 application to candidates on their registered email id.

NEET UG admit card: Documents to carry at the exam centre

  • Passport size photograph
  • Anyone valid id proof (PAN card/driving license/voter id/Aadhaar card/ration card)
  • PwD certificate
  • Proforma of admit card of NEET

NEET UG 2022: Exam duration

The NEET 2022 duration has been increased to 3 hours and 20 minutes. As per NEET 2022 updated exam pattern, 200 questions will be asked out of which candidates will have to answer 180.