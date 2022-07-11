NEET UG 2022 exam: NTA likely to release NEET admit card today at neet.nta.nic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card on neet.nta.nic.in
Candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth, and security pin
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam's admit card is likely to release today, July 11. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card on neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET admit card 2022 is expected to be released around 12 noon as per the past trends. The NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 in offline mode. Candidates need to carry the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.
After downloading the NEET 2022 admit card, candidates are advised to cross-check the details mentioned in the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must immediately contact the admission authority.
The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages for admission to 91,415 medical, 26,949 dental and 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats. NEET scores will also be used for BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.
NEET 2022 admit card: How to check?
Step 1: Visit the offical website: neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'NEET UG 2022 admit card' link
Step 3: Log in to neet.nta.nic.in
Step 4: NEET 2022 admit card will pop up on the screen