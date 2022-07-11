NEET UG 2022 exam: NTA likely to release NEET admit card today at neet.nta.nic

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam's admit card is likely to release today, July 11. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card on neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET admit card 2022 is expected to be released around 12 noon as per the past trends. The NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 in offline mode. Candidates need to carry the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

