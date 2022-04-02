NEET-UG 2022 Exam: Registration date, steps and documents required

NEET-UG is likely to be conducted on July 17 and registration will start from April 2. The notification regarding the exam to be issued soon

Media reports suggest NEET-UG 2022 will be held on July 17. The registrations for the exam will start on April 2. The NTA, the testing agency that conducts NEET exams, is expected to release the notification regarding the exam schedule soon. The notice regarding registration will be released on neet.nta.nic.in. The registration window could remain open till May 7.

In order to appear for the NEET UG 2022 exam, there's no upper age limit this time, though one must have completed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as a core subject from any recognised board.

The minimum age to apply for the exam is 17 years.

NEET UG 2022: How to apply

Go to neet.nta.nic.in

Click on link for registration for NEET-UG 2022

Enter all your credentials and login

Fill the application form and upload your documents

Complete the payment and submit

You can download it for future reference

The last minute efforts:-

Those who are preparing for the NEET-UG 2022 exam, they must start final prepration as only three months are left.

Documents required:-

Marksheets of classes 10th & 12th-Scanned copy of candidate's signature

Scanned copy of passport and postcard-sized photo

Scanned copy of left thumb impression of the students

Valid government ID proof.

