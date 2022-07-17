NEET UG 2022 exam today: Important guidelines for students. Details here

NEET UG 2022 exam today: Candidates need to ensure that your post card size photograph and signature on page no. 2 match with the photograph and signature pasted on page no.1 of admit card
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct NEET UG 2022 Exam today. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Students who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the important instructions issued by the NTA.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct NEET UG 2022 Exam today. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Students who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the important instructions issued by the NTA.
NEET UG 2022 Exam: Important Guidelines
NEET UG 2022 Exam: Important Guidelines
Candidates appearing for the NEET exam should download the Admit Card and keep at least 2 copies with them. The Admit Card consists of four pages-Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, Page 2 has "Postcard Size Photograph" and "Page 3 has "Important instructions for candidates" and Page 4 has "Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Candidates appearing for the NEET exam should download the Admit Card and keep at least 2 copies with them. The Admit Card consists of four pages-Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, Page 2 has "Postcard Size Photograph" and "Page 3 has "Important instructions for candidates" and Page 4 has "Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Page 1-"Centre Details and Self-declaration/Undertaking" and Page 2-"Postcard Size Photograph" must be filled and handed over to Invigilator.
The Page 1-"Centre Details and Self-declaration/Undertaking" and Page 2-"Postcard Size Photograph" must be filled and handed over to Invigilator.
Candidates must paste their latest coloured postcard size (4" x 6") photograph in the designated space and keep at least 2 copies with them for future references.
Candidates must paste their latest coloured postcard size (4" x 6") photograph in the designated space and keep at least 2 copies with them for future references.
Candidates need to ensure that your Post card size photograph and signature on page no. 2 match with the photograph and signature pasted on page no.1 of Admit Card. Candidates must bring page no. 2 of the Admit Card with a pasted Post card size photograph. If you don't being this, then you will not be allowed to sit in the examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Candidates need to ensure that your Post card size photograph and signature on page no. 2 match with the photograph and signature pasted on page no.1 of Admit Card. Candidates must bring page no. 2 of the Admit Card with a pasted Post card size photograph. If you don't being this, then you will not be allowed to sit in the examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Candidates need to ensure that your signature must be done across the photograph on the left side en page no. 2. You should ensure that your Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.
Candidates need to ensure that your signature must be done across the photograph on the left side en page no. 2. You should ensure that your Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.
Please ensure that Signature of Parent is done in designated space in Admit Card. As a precaution for COVID-19, you must reach the Centre at the time as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at the Centre in the Admit Card. You will not be allowed to enter the Centre after the Gate Closing Time (1:30 pm).
Please ensure that Signature of Parent is done in designated space in Admit Card. As a precaution for COVID-19, you must reach the Centre at the time as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at the Centre in the Admit Card. You will not be allowed to enter the Centre after the Gate Closing Time (1:30 pm).
Candidates must carry "Any one of the original and valid photo Identification Proof issued by the government" PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ 12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph) E-Aadhaar/Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo, All other ID/Photocopies of LDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Candidates must carry "Any one of the original and valid photo Identification Proof issued by the government" PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ 12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph) E-Aadhaar/Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo, All other ID/Photocopies of LDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
You are suggested to visit the examination venue, a day in advance so that you do not face any problem on the day of examination,
You are suggested to visit the examination venue, a day in advance so that you do not face any problem on the day of examination,
On completion of the test, you must hand ever the OMR Sheet (both Original and Office Copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with you. No part of the Test Booklet and OMR Answer Sheet shall be detached under any circumstances 11. You need to ensure that, without special permission of the Centre Superintendent or Invigilator, you would not leave the seat. You should not leave the Examination Hall without handing over the Answer Sheet to the Invigilator on daty and sign (with time) the Attendance Sheet twice Cases, where a candidate has not signed the Attendance Sheet a second time, will be deemed not to have handed over the Answer Sheet and dealt with as Unfair Means
On completion of the test, you must hand ever the OMR Sheet (both Original and Office Copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with you. No part of the Test Booklet and OMR Answer Sheet shall be detached under any circumstances 11. You need to ensure that, without special permission of the Centre Superintendent or Invigilator, you would not leave the seat. You should not leave the Examination Hall without handing over the Answer Sheet to the Invigilator on daty and sign (with time) the Attendance Sheet twice Cases, where a candidate has not signed the Attendance Sheet a second time, will be deemed not to have handed over the Answer Sheet and dealt with as Unfair Means