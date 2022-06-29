Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  NEET UG 2022: Intimation slip released, admit card to be out soon. Detals here

NEET UG 2022: Intimation slip released, admit card to be out soon. Detals here

NEET UG 2022 exam 
2 min read . 10:25 AM ISTLivemint

  • The NEET-UG 2022 will be held from July 17. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website--neet.nta.nic.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam intimation slip has been released on Wednesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2022 intimation slips. Candidates are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip link on the website to download their allotted exam city.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam intimation slip has been released on Wednesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2022 intimation slips. Candidates are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip link on the website to download their allotted exam city.

The NEET-UG 2022 will be held from July 17. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2022 will be held from July 17. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The allotment slip should not be confused with admit cards, the NTA said. In an official notification, NTA said, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later".

NEET (UG) 2022 exam schedule:

The exam is scheduled for July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The NEET (UG) exam will be held in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2022 admit card: How to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Enter our login credentials

Step 3: NEET UG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the print out for future reference

In case students face difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

The NEET 2022 UG entrance test will comprise four subjects--Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section.

Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will consist of 15 questions, out of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.