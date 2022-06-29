NEET UG 2022: Intimation slip released, admit card to be out soon. Detals here

NEET UG 2022: Intimation slip released, admit card to be out soon. Detals here2 min read . 10:25 AM IST
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam intimation slip has been released on Wednesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2022 intimation slips. Candidates are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip link on the website to download their allotted exam city.
The NEET-UG 2022 will be held from July 17. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.
The allotment slip should not be confused with admit cards, the NTA said. In an official notification, NTA said, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later".
NEET (UG) 2022 exam schedule:
The exam is scheduled for July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The NEET (UG) exam will be held in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.
NEET UG 2022 admit card: How to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Enter our login credentials
Step 3: NEET UG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download the admit card and take the print out for future reference
In case students face difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
The NEET 2022 UG entrance test will comprise four subjects--Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section.
Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will consist of 15 questions, out of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.