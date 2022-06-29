NEET UG 2022: Intimation slip released, admit card to be out soon. Detals here

The allotment slip should not be confused with admit cards, the NTA said. In an official notification, NTA said, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later".

