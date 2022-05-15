NEET UG 2022 registration ends today. How to apply1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2022, 11:18 AM IST
NEET UG 2022 registration: The undergraduate medical entrance examination will be held on July 17 in 13 languages
The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will be closed today, May 15. Those who are yet to register for the exam can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
The undergraduate medical entrance examination will be held on July 17 in 13 languages.
How to apply for NEET UG 2022
Application fee of NEET UG 2022