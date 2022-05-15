Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET UG 2022 registration ends today. How to apply

NEET UG 2022 registration: Those who are yet to register for the exam can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

NEET UG 2022 registration: The undergraduate medical entrance examination will be held on July 17 in 13 languages

The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will be closed today, May 15. Those who are yet to register for the exam can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The undergraduate medical entrance examination will be held on July 17 in 13 languages.

How to apply for NEET UG 2022

  • Visit the official website of NEET UG (neet.nta.nic.in).
  • Click on the registration link.
  • Register and get login credentials.
  • Login and fill the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application form.

Application fee of NEET UG 2022

  • The application fee of NEET UG 2022 is Rs1,600 for general and 1,500 for general-EWS, OBC-NCL category candidates.
  • For SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates, the fee is 900.