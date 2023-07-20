NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today, Here's how to apply2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:46 AM IST
The registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling will begin today. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling today that is 20 July, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
