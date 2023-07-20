Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling today that is 20 July, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is until July 25, 2023. During the period from July 22 to July 26, 2023, candidates can exercise their choices and lock them. The processing of seat allotment will take place from July 27 to July 28, 2023, and the seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2023.

Candidates are required to upload their documents on the MCC portal by July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The college or institute will verify the data shared by the candidates on August 5 and 6, 2023.

Eligible candidates who have successfully cleared the NEET UG examination are qualified to appear for the counselling round.

To register online, candidates can follow the steps provided below:

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page. Register yourself and log in to the account. Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats, there are two kinds of fees applicable. For Deemed Universities, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 5000/- (same for all candidates) along with a refundable security amount of Rs. 2,00,000/-.

On the other hand, for (15% All India Quota)/Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU, and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/All AIIMS/JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing, UR/EWS candidates need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 1000/-, while SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates need to pay Rs. 500/-.

There is a refundable security amount of Rs. 10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates and Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will have to pay Rs. 500 + Rs. 5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.