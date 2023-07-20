NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today, Here's how to apply

According to the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is until July 25, 2023. During the period from July 22 to July 26, 2023, candidates can exercise their choices and lock them. The processing of seat allotment will take place from July 27 to July 28, 2023, and the seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2023.