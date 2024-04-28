NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: NTA to release hall tickets soon at exams.nta.ac.in - How to download, other details
NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: The NTA is likely to release the admit card for NEET-UG 2024 anytime soon. Candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website neet.ntaonline.in after the NTA makes it public
NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation of the release date and time of the same. Candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website neet.ntaonline.in after the NTA makes it public.