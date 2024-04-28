NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: The NTA is likely to release the admit card for NEET-UG 2024 anytime soon. Candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website neet.ntaonline.in after the NTA makes it public

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation of the release date and time of the same. Candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website neet.ntaonline.in after the NTA makes it public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates should note that they will need their application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin to download the admit card.

The NEET admit card is a document that contains the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city, and centre, as well as the subjects with their respective codes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | CUET UG 2024: NTA to release examination centre slip by May 5 at exams.nta.ac.in NEET UG 2024: Exam date and time The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET (UG) exams in 571 cities across India on May 5. It will also be conducted in 14 cities outside the country in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode. Tests will start at 2 pm and go on until 5:20 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET (UG) exams in 571 cities across India on May 5. It will also be conducted in 14 cities outside the country in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode. Tests will start at 2 pm and go on until 5:20 pm.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 registration window opens at jeeadv.ac.in NEET UG 2024: A step-by step guide to download the admit card Go to the official website of NEET UG: neet.ntaonline.in OR exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on the link 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card' under the latest news section of the home page

A new window will open

Log in to the page with the required credentials like application number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the Submit button

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will appear on your screen

Download and print the same for future reference Last year, the NEET UG 2023 admit cards were uploaded on May 7. Last year, the NEET UG 2023 admit cards were uploaded on May 7.

Also Read | West Bengal Board results 2024: Class 10 results to be declared on May 2 at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Details here As per NTA data, a total of 23,81,833 students, comprising over 10 lakh male students and more than 13 lakh female students, have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. The NEET (UG)-2024 exam is being held for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH Colleges across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} As per NTA data, a total of 23,81,833 students, comprising over 10 lakh male students and more than 13 lakh female students, have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. The NEET (UG)-2024 exam is being held for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH Colleges across the country.

For further details, log on to the official website.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!