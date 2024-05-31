NEET UG 2024: Answer Key challenge window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET; How to raise objections

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Challenge: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to close the provisional answer key challenge window for NEET UG 2024 on Friday, i.e May 31. Candidates willing to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of NEET UG 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The link to challenge NEET UG 2024 Answer Key will remain active till May 31, 2024 upto 11.50 pm. Candidates willing to raise objections will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per Answer Key challenge and an additional non-refundable ₹200 per question for recorded response challenge. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The payment process should be completed within a specified time through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024: Response sheets out, link activated at Jeeadv.ac.in “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the NTA notice read.