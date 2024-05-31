NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Challenge: The NTA is scheduled to close the provisional answer key challenge window for NEET UG 2024 on Friday, i.e May 31. Candidates willing to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of NEET UG 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to close the provisional answer key challenge window for NEET UG 2024 on Friday, i.e May 31. Candidates willing to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of NEET UG 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The link to challenge NEET UG 2024 Answer Key will remain active till May 31, 2024 upto 11.50 pm. Candidates willing to raise objections will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per Answer Key challenge and an additional non-refundable ₹200 per question for recorded response challenge. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The payment process should be completed within a specified time through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge," the NTA notice read.

NEET UG 2024: How to Download the Answer Key Go to the official website of NTA NEET: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET OR neet.ntaonline.in

Click on ‘NEET UG 2024 OMR Sheet’ and " NEET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key " link available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter your login credentials, such as Application Number and Date of Birth.

The NEET UG 2024 OMR Sheet and NEET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET UG 2024 OMR Sheet and Provisional answer key

Print and save it for further reference NEET UG Answer Key 2024: How to Challenge NEET 2024 Answer Keys Go to the official website of NEET 2024: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET OR neet.ntaonline.in

Click ‘Apply for Answer Key Challenge’

Select the Test Booklet Code

Login with your Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on submit

The questions will be displayed in sequential order

If you wish to challenge, you can use any one or more of the options given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

Upload the supporting documents, select ‘Choose File’ and upload

Click ‘Save your Claim’

A new window will open, displaying your challenges

Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’

Pay ₹ 200 through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or Paytm

Pay ₹ 200 through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or Paytm

Save and print the NEET 2024 Answer Key Challenge receipt

The NEET UG entrance exam was conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes.

