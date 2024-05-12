NEET UG 2024 Answer Key expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in. Quick guide to download
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam 2024 very soon. Medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET UG exam 2024, held across the country on May 5, can download the answer keys from the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac. once the NTA releases the same. NEET will host the NEET UG answer key for all the question paper codes.