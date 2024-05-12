NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: The NTA is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key of the NEET UG exam 2024 very soon. Medical aspirants can download the answer keys from the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac. once the NTA releases the same.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam 2024 very soon. Medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET UG exam 2024, held across the country on May 5, can download the answer keys from the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac. once the NTA releases the same. NEET will host the NEET UG answer key for all the question paper codes.

The NTA has yet to announce any date for releasing the answer key. As per the notification, the NTA is supposed to release the results of the NEET UG 2024 exam on June 14.

Candidates should also note that in addition to the NEET answer key 2024, the NTA will also issue the candidates’ NEET OMR response sheets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NEET UG answer key helps a candidate evaluate his performance in the exam and estimate his potential score. By comparing his answers with the answer key, a student can identify the mistakes he may have committed during the exam. This includes errors in understanding questions, calculation mistakes, or misinterpretation of concepts.

NEET UG Answer Key 2024: A step-by step guide to download the NEET UG Answer Key Go to the official website of NTA NEET: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on "Provisional Answer Key " link available on the homepage

A new window will open, enter your login credentials like Application Number and Date of Birth.

The NEET UG 2024 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Download the provisional answer key and get its printout for further use. NEET UG 2024: Exam Pattern The NEET UG 2024 exam comprised 200 questions having a total of 720 marks. The NEET UG question paper comprised – physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions, and Section B had 15. Out of the 15 questions in section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

The NEET UG entrance exam was conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes. A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024. The exam was conducted for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges across the country.

