NEET UG 2024 answer key expected this week at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. How to download, challenge the solution
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam 2024 anytime soon. Along with the NEET answer key, the NTA will also upload the scanned images of OMR sheets of nearly 24 lakh students who wrote the medical entrance test in 557 cities across the country and 14 overseas cities on May 5. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of the NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac. once the NTA releases the same. NEET will host the NEET UG answer key for all the question paper codes.