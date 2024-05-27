NEET UG 2024 answer key expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. How to download, challenge the solution
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam 2024 anytime soon. According to some media reports, the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 is likely to be released tomorrow, i.e. May 28, 2024. However, NTA has not made any official announcement regarding the expected release date and time of the NEET Answer Key 2024.