NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam 2024 anytime soon. According to some media reports, the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 is likely to be released tomorrow, i.e. May 28, 2024. However, NTA has not made any official announcement regarding the expected release date and time of the NEET Answer Key 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of the NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/, once it is released. NTA NEET will host the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 for all the question paper codes.

Along with the NEET UG Answer Key 2024, the NTA will also upload the scanned images of OMR sheets of nearly 24 lakh students (over 10 lakh male, 13 lakh female) who wrote the medical entrance test in 557 cities across the country and 14 overseas cities on May 5, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the notification, the NTA is supposed to release the results of the NEET UG 2024 exam on June 14.

The NEET UG answer key helps a candidate evaluate his performance in the exam and estimate his potential score. By comparing his answers with the answer key, a student can identify the mistakes he may have committed during the exam. This includes errors in understanding questions, calculation mistakes, or misinterpretation of concepts.

NEET UG Answer Key 2024: A step-by-step guide to download the answer key Go to the official website of NTA NEET: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET OR neet.ntaonline.in

Click on ‘NEET UG 2024 OMR Sheet’ and " NEET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key " link available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter your login credentials, such as Application Number and Date of Birth.

The NEET UG 2024 OMR Sheet and NEET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET UG 2024 OMR Sheet and Provisional answer key

Print and save it for further reference NEET UG Answer Key 2024: Answer Key Challenge Fee The NEET UG 2024 answer key can be challenged with a fee of ₹200, which is non-refundable. Candidates must pay the required fee to object to the response within the stipulated time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEET UG Answer Key 2024: How to Challenge NEET 2024 Answer Keys Go to the official website of NEET 2024: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET OR neet.ntaonline.in

Click ‘Apply for Answer Key Challenge’

Select the Test Booklet Code

Login with your Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on submit

The questions will be displayed in sequential order

If you wish to challenge, you can use any one or more of the options given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

Upload the supporting documents, select ‘Choose File’ and upload

Click ‘Save your Claim’

A new window will open, displaying your challenges

Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’

Pay ₹ 200 through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or Paytm

200 through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or Paytm Save and print the NEET 2024 Answer Key Challenge receipt The NEET UG entrance exam was conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes.

A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024. The exam was conducted for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges nationwide.

