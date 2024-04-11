NEET UG 2024 correction window re-opens at neet.ntaonline.in. Here is how to make changes
NEET UG 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the window for making final corrections in the application form of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)-2024) for two days. Candidates who had registered for the NEET UG 2024 entrance examination can correct their online application, if needed, from April 11 to April 12, until 11.50 pm on the official website neet.ntaonline.in.