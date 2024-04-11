NEET UG 2024 Exam: NTA has re-opened the window for making final corrections in the application form of NEET UG-2024 for 2 days. Candidates who had registered for NEET UG 2024 can correct their application from April 11 to April 12, until 11.50 pm on the official website neet.ntaonline.in

NEET UG 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the window for making final corrections in the application form of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)-2024) for two days. Candidates who had registered for the NEET UG 2024 entrance examination can correct their online application, if needed, from April 11 to April 12, until 11.50 pm on the official website neet.ntaonline.in.

The NTA will not entertain any further modifications after this last-time opportunity, the NTA said in a public notice.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NTA posted, "We have received various representations from stakeholders requesting the re-opening of the registration window for NEET (UG)-2024. Based on these representations, it has been decided to reopen the Registration Window for NEET (UG) 2024."

The NTA further said those candidates who have used Aadhaar other than self can make Aadhaar authentication corrections until April 15, up to 11.50 pm.

Also Read | UP Board 10th, 12th Result Updates: Results to be announced soon on upresults.nic.in "All the registered candidates are advised to visit the website, verify their particulars, and make corrections in their respective Application Forms if required," the notice read.

The candidates must note that the final “corrections are only possible after payment of additional fees, especially if changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount", the notice added.

NEET UG 2024: How to make final corrections Go to the official website of NEET: neet.ntaonline.in OR exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on the 'NEET UO correction’ on the Home page

Login into the account using your registration credentials

A new window will open, and your registration application form will be on the screen

Edit the required details

Save the changes

Make the required payment before summiting the form

Download and print the form for future reference. For assistance, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2024: Exam date and time The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET (UG) exams in 571 cities across India on May 5. It will also be conducted in 14 cities outside the country in the pen & paper (offline) mode. Tests will start at 2 pm and go on until 5:20 pm.

Also Read | AP Inter Result 2024 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results tomorrow at bie.ap.gov.in The NEET (UG)-2024 exam is being held for undergraduate medical programs in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH Colleges across the country.

For further details, log on to the official website.

