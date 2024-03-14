NEET UG 2024: Correction window to open on THIS date; official notice at exams.nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release date of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2024 Application correction window. According to the official notice, the NEET UG 2024 application correction window will open on March 18. The last date for making corrections is March 20, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.