The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release date of the NEET UG 2024 Application correction window. According to the official notice, the correction window will open on March 18. The last date for making corrections is March 20, up to 11:50 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release date of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2024 Application correction window. According to the official notice, the NEET UG 2024 application correction window will open on March 18. The last date for making corrections is March 20, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the notice, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances after the last date i.e. March 20. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

“The window for corrections shall be available till 20 March 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.) After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates," the notice reads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the link is activated, candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can make corrections in their application forms by logging on to the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

As per the notice, candidates can make corrections in all the fields except the email ID, mobile number and AADHAAR re-authentication used at the time of registration.

Direct link to official notification Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2024 registration window is still open as the NTA has extended the registration process till March 16, 2024, up to 10.50 pm. It was originally scheduled to end on March 9 at 9 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!