NEET UG 2024: Exam city slip likely to be announced soon at neet.ntaonline.in. Here is how to download it
NEET UG 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the city intimation slips for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation on the release date and time of the same. Candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2024 Exam can download their exam city slip from the official website neet.ntaonline.in when the NTA makes it public.