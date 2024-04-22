NEET UG 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the city intimation slips for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 any time soon. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website neet.ntaonline.in.

NEET UG 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the city intimation slips for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation on the release date and time of the same. Candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2024 Exam can download their exam city slip from the official website neet.ntaonline.in when the NTA makes it public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates should note that they will need their application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin to download the exam city slip.

The NEET city intimation slip is a document mentioning the exam city of aspirants. This slip contains the applicant's name, date of birth, registration number, and the subjects with their respective codes. Subsequently, the admit cards will also be released.

NEET UG 2024: Exam date and time The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET (UG) exams in 571 cities across India on May 5. It will also be conducted in 14 cities outside the country in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode. Tests will start at 2 pm and go on until 5:20 pm.

NEET UG 2024: How to download city slip Go to the official website of NEET: neet.ntaonline.in

Click on the link 'NEET UG 2024 exam city slip' on the home page

A new window will open, log in to the page with the required credentials

NEET UG 2024 city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save the exam city slip for future reference Last year, the NEET UG 2024 exam city slip was uploaded on April 30 and the admit cards were uploaded on May 7.

As per NTA data, a total of 23,81,833 students, comprising over 10 lakh male students and more than 13 lakh female students, have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NEET (UG)-2024 exam is being held for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH Colleges across the country.

For further details, log on to the official website.

