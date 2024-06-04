On June 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the NEET 2024 examination. Check how to see marks.

NEET UG 2024 exam result: On June 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the NEET 2024 examination. Students can check their results for the undergraduate entrance test on the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET or at neet.ntaonline.in.

As the NEET results are announced, the NTA will also release the names of the top performers across India and the minimum scores needed for different categories. The final answer key for the exam was shared on June 3, and the results are expected to follow shortly, based on previous years.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024: Answer Key challenge window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET; How to raise objections The NEET UG exam took place on May 5. A preliminary answer key was provided on May 29, and the period for raising objections ended on June 1.

The NTA will create the Merit List and All India Rank (AIR) based on the eligibility criteria and regulations from various governing bodies such as NMC, DGHS, MCC, DCI, Ministry of AYUSH, NCISM, NCH and AACCC.

Reservation criteria The reservation criteria for educational courses are set as follows: 15% of the seats in each course are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) while Scheduled Tribes (ST) have a 7.5% seat reservation.

Also Read: NEET Answer Key 2024 OUT: Step-by-step guide on how to check, challenge the solutions Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) are allotted 5% of the seats across all categories, including General, General-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC and ST. This is a horizontal reservation, meaning it is applied across all categories.

NEET UG 2024 exam result: How to check marks When you visit the official website, the first thing you’ll see is a warning: “Kindly check your Photo and Barcode on your Score Card. If any one is missing from Photo and Barcode then kindly re-download because without Photo and Barcode your Score Card is invalid."

You have to enter the Application No and the date, month and year of birth of the candidate to know the marks.

