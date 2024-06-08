NEET UG exam to be held again? Govt forms panel to analyse irregularities

NEET UG 2024 Result: The government on Saturday said that a committee has been formed to analyse the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. The panel will examine whether to hold the exam again.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published04:10 PM IST
NEET UG 2024: K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, during a press conference regarding NEET-UG medical entrance exam results, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024
NEET UG 2024: K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, during a press conference regarding NEET-UG medical entrance exam results, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024(Photo: PTI)

The government on Saturday said a committee has been formed to analyse the issue of irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. The panel will examine whether to hold the exam again or not.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital to address the controversies of paper leak and the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, said that there was no compromise in administering the medical entrance exam as it was conducted with brief integrity and fair procedure. 

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 row: Grace marks awarded may be revised, admission process not to be impacted, says NTA DG Subodh Singh

Replying to query on whether the National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct the NEET UG 2024 for the second time, Murthy said, "A committee has been formed to analyse the issue of the irregularities. Nearly 23 lakh students appeared in the exam. Of these, only 1,600 candidates who took the exam in six centres have been affected with the controversy. We are still examining on whether to hold the exam again or not. A Grievance Redressal Committee will share the finding post which a decision will be taken."

"Only one question was challenged this year, which is the least in the history of NEET exams. Revised marks of many students remained in the negative even after compensation of the results. This reflects that compensation of marks have not made any difference in the overall results," he added.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA’s 'grace marks' to 1,563 candidates triggers row

Meanwhile, NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh today said the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates might be revised. “A panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week, and the results of these candidates might be revised.”

The NTA Director General said, " We have analysed everything transparently and declared the results. Out of 4,750 centres, the problem was limited to six centres, and out of 24 lakh candidates, there were only 1,600 candidates. The integrity of this exam throughout the country was not compromised. We analysed our system and there was no paper leak."

Also Read | NEET 2024 Results: Medical aspirants demand re-exam over allege marks inflation

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre. The test was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The final answer key was released on June 4.

 

