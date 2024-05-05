The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 on Sunday.

Candidates must strictly follow the guidelines and rules NTA sets to ensure a fair and secure examination process.

Do's

Do Prepare Your Documents: Ensure you have your NEET admit card, a valid photo ID (like Aadhar, Passport, or Voter ID), and any other documents required by the examination authorities.

Do Plan Your Journey: Know the location of your exam centre and plan your travel in advance. Aim to arrive at least an hour before the exam starts to avoid last-minute stress.

Also Read: NEET UG Admit Card 2024 OUT! NTA releases hall ticket on exams.nta.ac.in. Check direct link here

Do Bring Necessary Materials: Check the NEET guidelines for allowed materials. Typically, this includes an admit card, ID, passport-sized photographs, and approved pens for filling out the OMR sheet.

Do Dress Comfortably: Wear comfortable clothing without excessive accessories or jewellery. Avoid clothing with too many pockets, and be mindful of any specific dress code outlined by the exam authorities.

Don'ts

Prohibited Items: Candidates must not bring any prohibited items into the exam hall. This includes communication devices (like mobile phones, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices), electronic gadgets, stationery, accessories, eatables, ornaments, or any other unauthorized material. Candidates should bring only their admit card, valid ID, and approved examination materials.

Impersonation and Malpractice: Impersonation, where someone else attempts to take the exam for a candidate, is strictly forbidden. Engaging in malpractice, including copying, sharing answers, or assisting others, is prohibited.

Use of Exam Materials: Candidates must complete all written work, the answer scripts, or provided materials, including rough work. Writing on any other material or using external paper for rough work is prohibited.

Communication Restrictions: During the exam, candidates must not contact or communicate with anyone except the examination staff. Violating this rule could lead to disqualification.

All the best!

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!