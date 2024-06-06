NEET UG 2024: NTA issues clarification over 'grace marks', cut-offs and 'inflation' of marks
NEET UG 2024: In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Testing Agency denied the allegations of inflation of marks, saying that the changes made in NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Thursday that the increase in cut-off and number of toppers in the NEET-UG reflect the competitive nature of the exam. It said, “The cutoff scores are determined based on the overall performance of candidates each year."