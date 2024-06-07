NEET UG 2024: NTA’s 'grace marks' to 1563 candidates triggers row; examinees, Opposition protest— All you need to know
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, evening. The results have been marred by allegations of irregularities and paper leaks following the inflated marks of some medical aspirants. A record 67 candidates bagged the top rank, of which six were from the same exam centre in Haryana.