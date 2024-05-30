NEET Answer Key 2024 OUT: A step-by-step guide on how to check; raise objections
NEET Answer Key 2024 OUT: The NTA has invited candidates to submit objections to the provisional answer key until May 31. Each objection requires a payment of ₹200 per question. These objections will be reviewed, and if found valid, the answer keys will be revised accordingly.
NEET Answer Key 2024 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2024 on May 30, 2024. Candidates can now download the NEET answer key by logging into the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Alongside the answer key, the NTA has also displayed the candidates' recorded responses. To access the answer key, candidates must use their application number and date of birth.