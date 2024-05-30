NEET Answer Key 2024 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2024 on May 30, 2024. Candidates can now download the NEET answer key by logging into the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Alongside the answer key, the NTA has also displayed the candidates' recorded responses. To access the answer key, candidates must use their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has invited candidates to submit objections to the provisional answer key until May 31. Each objection requires a payment of ₹200 per question. These objections will be reviewed, and if found valid, the answer keys will be revised accordingly.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 May 2024 (up to 11:50 pm)," stated the NTA notice.

Websites to Check NEET UG 2024 Answer Key

Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready to access the answer key and submit objections within the specified time frame. After considering the objections, the final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the NEET UG 2024 results.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key

Visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in

Go to the NEET UG exam page

Open the provisional answer key challenge window

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in

Check the NEET UG answer key and proceed to raise objections if necessary

Candidates can calculate their NEET marks using the following formula

NEET marks = (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers.

How to Download NEET UG 2024 Answer Key

Visit the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Click on the link for the NTA NEET 2024 official answer keys.

Enter your login details and click submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the answer key for future reference.

Important Dates for NEET UG 2024

Exam conducted on: May 5, 2024

Provisional answer key release: May 29, 2024

Objection submission deadline: May 31, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM)

The NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5, and over 24 lakh students appeared for the test this year.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!