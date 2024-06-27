NEET UG 2024 re-exam results expected at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET on June 30. Direct link, steps to check

NEET UG 2024 re-exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the NEET UG re-exam on June 30. The testing agency conducted a re-examination on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks in the NEET UG exam due to a 'loss of time' and was later scrapped by the honourable Supreme Court, giving candidates the choice to opt for a re-test or to retain the original scores excluding the grace marks.

Only 813 of the 1,563 candidates took the re-exam last Sunday. The remaining 48% of candidates opted for their original scores, excluding the grace marks.

It is important to note that Haryana’s Jhajjar centre, which came under scrutiny due to several top rankers emerging from there, 287 out of the 494 candidates—representing approximately 58% —appeared for the NEET UG 2024 re-exam.

NEET UG 2024 re-exam: Steps to check the results Go to the official website of NEET UG 2024: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on the ' NEET UG re-exam results 2024' tab available on the homepage

Enter login credentials such as Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

A new window will open, and the scorecard will be reflected on the screen

Download the scorecard and save

Print the NEET UG 2024 scorecard for future reference. Candidates must ensure their scorecard includes their photo and barcode, or re-download it if it is missing.

The NEET UG exam 2024 was held on May 5, with more than 24 lakh candidates taking the exam. The NTA declared the results on June 4, 2024, with 67 students securing a perfect score of 720.