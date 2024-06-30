NEET UG 2024 re-exam results expected today at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Direct link, how to check

NEET UG 2024 re-exam result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the NEET UG re-exam on June 30. The testing agency released the answer key for the NEET UG re-exam on June 28 and allowed the candidates to raise objections up to June 29 on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The NTA conducted a re-examination on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks in the NEET UG exam due to a 'loss of time' and was later scrapped by the honourable Supreme Court, giving candidates the choice to opt for a re-test or to retain the original scores excluding the grace marks.

After the re-exam results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process, likely starting on July 6.

Only 813 of the 1,563 candidates took the re-exam. The remaining 48% of candidates opted for their original scores, excluding the grace marks.

It is important to note that Haryana’s Jhajjar centre, which came under scrutiny due to several top rankers emerging from there, 287 out of the 494 candidates—representing approximately 58% —appeared for the NEET UG 2024 re-exam.

NEET UG 2024 re-exam: Steps to check the results Go to the official website of NEET UG 2024: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on the ' NEET UG re-exam results 2024' tab available on the homepage

Enter login credentials such as Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

A new window will open, and the scorecard will be reflected on the screen

Download the scorecard and save

Print the NEET UG 2024 scorecard for future reference. Candidates must ensure their scorecard includes their photo and barcode, or re-download it if it is missing.

The NEET UG exam 2024 was held on May 5, with more than 24 lakh candidates taking the exam. The NTA declared the results on June 4, 2024, with 67 students securing a perfect score of 720.

Six out of 67 perfect scorers were from Haryana’s Jhajjar centre, which created suspicions of possible irregularities. The NEET-UG 2024 is under scrutiny due to paper leaks and other irregularities. After a review, the Ministry of Education has handed over the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.

Separately, the CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, conducted searches at seven location in Gujarat, officials said on Saturday. The search operation started at several locations of suspects spread across four districts —Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Godhra on Saturday morning, reported PTI.