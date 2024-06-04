LIVE UPDATES

NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: Check how to check marks on neet.ntaonline.in

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 07:22 PM IST

NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: On June 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the NEET 2024 examination. Marks are available on neet.ntaonline.in. Check live updates here.