NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: On June 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the NEET 2024 examination. Students can check their results for the undergraduate entrance test on the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET or at neet.ntaonline.in.
As the NEET results are announced, the NTA will also release the names of the top performers across India and the minimum scores needed for different categories. The final answer key for the exam was shared on June 3, and the results are expected to follow shortly, based on previous years.
The NEET UG exam took place on May 5. A preliminary answer key was provided on May 29, and the period for raising objections ended on June 1.
The NTA will create the Merit List and All India Rank (AIR) based on the eligibility criteria and regulations from various governing bodies such as NMC, DGHS, MCC, DCI, Ministry of AYUSH, NCISM, NCH and AACCC.
NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: Ensure your scorecard includes your photo and barcode, says NTA
NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: Forgot password?
NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: If you forget your User ID or Password for the NEET (UG) Portal, you can retrieve your Application Number or Registered Mobile Number from your DigiLocker account to access the portal.
NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: How to check marks
When you visit the official website, you’ll first see a warning: “Kindly check your Photo and Barcode on your Score Card. If anyone is missing from Photo and Barcode, then kindly re-download because, without Photo and Barcode, your Score Card is invalid."
You have to enter the Application No. and the date, month and year of birth of the candidate to know the marks.
NEET UG 2024 result LIVE updates: Reservation criteria
The reservation criteria for educational courses are set as follows: 15% of the seats in each course are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) while Scheduled Tribes (ST) have a 7.5% seat reservation.
Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) are allotted 5% of the seats across all categories, including General, General-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC and ST. This is a horizontal reservation, meaning it is applied across all categories.