The National Testing Agency released the NEET-UG 2024 retest result for 1,563 candidates due to 'grace marks' and 'paper leak' issues.

The National Testing Agency on June 30 released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 retest, which was conducted only for 1,563 candidates after the "grace marks" and "paper leak" issues. Students who appeared for the NEET UG 2024 retest can check their marks on NTA's official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

The NTA conducted a re-examination on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks in the NEET UG exam due to a 'loss of time' and was later scrapped by the honourable Supreme Court, giving candidates the choice to opt for a re-test or to retain the original scores excluding the grace marks.

NEET UG 2024 re-exam: Steps to download scorecard Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG 2024: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Step 2: Click on the ' NEET UG re-exam results 2024' tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

Step 4: A new window will open, and the scorecard will be reflected on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save

Step 6: Print the NEET UG 2024 scorecard for future reference.

Candidates must ensure their scorecard includes their photo and barcode or re-download it if it is missing. Only 813 of the 1,563 candidates took the re-exam. The remaining 48% of candidates opted for their original scores, excluding the grace marks.

It is important to note that Haryana’s Jhajjar centre, which came under scrutiny due to several top rankers emerging from there, 287 out of the 494 candidates—representing approximately 58% —appeared for the NEET UG 2024 re-exam.

After the re-exam results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process, likely starting on July 6.

NEET UG 2024 row The NEET UG exam 2024 was held on May 5, with more than 24 lakh candidates taking the exam. The NTA declared the results on June 4, 2024, with 67 students securing a perfect score of 720.

Six out of 67 perfect scorers were from Haryana’s Jhajjar centre, which created suspicions of possible irregularities. The NEET-UG 2024 is under scrutiny due to paper leaks and other irregularities. After a review, the Ministry of Education has handed over the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.

Separately, the CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, conducted searches at seven location in Gujarat, officials said on Saturday. The search operation started at several locations of suspects spread across four districts —Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Godhra on Saturday morning.

