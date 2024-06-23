NEET UG retest today: As many as 1,563 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants are shortly set to appear for the medical entrance exam again. As per the NTA notification, the re-exams would be conducted for the affected candidates between 2 to 5 pm. The results tentatively is scheduled to be released on June 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exams are being held of 1,563 candidates who received "grace marks" in the NEET-UG 2024 exam as the NTA had informed that the Score Cards of all affected (1563) candidates issued on June 4 stand cancelled and thus withdrawn.

Students in Rajkot, Gujarat held a protest against the re-examination of NEET-UG exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, NEET-UG candidate Palak from Gujarat said, “I have scored 682 marks in the NEET-UG exams. There should be no Re-NEET exams as we have scored these marks with hard work and dedication. The students who have scored below 600 marks are demanding for Re-NEET..."

Another candidate from Haryana said, “Whatever is happening is very strange. Everywhere cheating is happening...There is no discipline..."

The government assured the strictest possible action against anyone found to be involved in any irregularity relating to the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination. It has notified the Public Examination Act to curb unfair practices and paper leaks, with provisions of ₹1 crore fine, and jail up to 10 years for offenders. The Act seeks to prevent the use of unfair means in public examinations and bring greater transparency, fairness, and credibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Education delegated the investigation into purported irregularities in the NEET (UG) to the CBI for a thorough and extensive inquiry.

Meanwhile, the centre postponed the NEET-PG exam on Saturday after the UGC-NET was cancelled due to the exam paper being leaked on the darknet. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court refused the counselling of NEET-UG, which is scheduled to begin on July 6, and it will hear the petitions on July 8.

