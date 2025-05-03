NEET UG 2025: NTA cautions against misinformation, paper leak rumours ahead of May 4 exam

NEET UG 2025: After flagging around 1,500 suspicious NEET-UG paper leak claims, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, advised exam takers to remain cautious against rumours and misleading information regarding the medical entrance exam.

Citing the Prevention of Unfair Means Act, the NTA warned that “anyone found guilty of adopting or facilitating unfair means,” will face “stringent penalties.” NTA's advisory comes a day before the NEET UG 2025 exam, which will be held on Sunday, May 4, from 2PM to 5PM.

Over 22.7 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG 2025 examination, which will be held across 5,453 centres in India and 13 cities abroad.

NTA cracks down on fake Telegram, Instagram channels On Thursday, May 1, the NTA flagged over 165 Telegram channels and over 32 Instagram accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation about the NEET UG exam. The agency initiated action on the channels claiming to have access to the NEET (UG) 2025 question paper, reported PTI.

“Acting on inputs received through its recently-launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal, the NTA has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels engaged in spreading misinformation and attempting to mislead students,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

The NTA also requested Telegram and Instagram to immediately take down the flagged channels to prevent the spread of falsehood and unnecessary panic among the aspirants.

NTA's advisory The NTA urged all NEET (UG) candidates and their guardians to remain vigilant and not fall prey to individuals or groups who seek to manipulate or mislead them.

“Students are advised to rely only on official communications from the NTA website and avoid engaging with unverified sources or middlemen claiming to influence the examination or admission process. Unscrupulous elements attempting to exploit students by falsely promising medical seats will fall under the ambit of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. The Act mandates stringent penalties for anyone found guilty of adopting or facilitating unfair means,” NTA stated in its advisory.