NEET UG 2025 Registrations: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2025 exam. Once the NEET UG registration starts, candidates can apply at the official NTA website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEET UG 2025: When will NTA start the NEET UG registration? At present, the NEET UG has not announced an official start date for registration. However, according to various media reports, the NEET registration form is expected to be released today, January 31.

When did the NEET UG registration in 2024 start? In 2024, the registration process for NEET UG started from February 9, 2024 and the closing date got extended from March 9 to March 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEET UG 2025 applications: How to apply Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the homepage and click on NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link

Enter the registration details and register yourself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Download the details for future use

NEET exam pattern to return to pre-COVID format Informing medical aspirants about the revised paper format for NEET-UG 2025, NTA released a notification last week stating the new paper format will not have any Section B. According to the notification, the question paper pattern and the examination duration would revert to the pre-COVID format. The pre-COVID format didn't have Section B. Also, the total duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.

Question Paper pattern explained 1) There will be a total of 180 compulsory questions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry

3) 90 questions to be asked from Biology

4) The provision for optional questions, introduced temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours)