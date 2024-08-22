NEET UG Admission 2024: MCC reopens Round 1 choice filling window till 11.59 pm today

NEET UG Admission 2024: The MCC on Thursday said that due to representations from various stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to reopen the choice filling for the NEET UG Round-I Counselling 2024 on August 22 until 11:59 pm

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Aug 2024, 08:46 PM IST
NEET UG Admission 2024: MCC reopens Round 1 choice filling window till 11.59 pm today
NEET UG Admission 2024: MCC reopens Round 1 choice filling window till 11.59 pm today(PTI)

NEET UG Admission 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday said that due to representations from various stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to reopen the choice filling for the NEET UG Round-I Counselling 2024 on August 22 until 11:59 pm. Choice locking will start at 8 p.m. on August 22, 2024.

“In reference to the representations being received from ESIC/OCI candidates/ state counselling authorities it is to inform that the competent authority has decided to reopen the choice filling for Round-I of UG Counselling 2024 from 04:00 PM of 22.08.2024 upto 11:59 PM of 22.08.2024. Choice locking will start from 08:00 PM of 22.08.2024” the notification read.

Also Read | NEET PG Result 2024 to be out soon at natboard.edu.in

Candidates who want to change their choices can log in to their account and exercise their choices after unlocking them.

It is important to note that the MCC was scheduled to complete the seat allotment process for Round 1 counselling for NEET UG 2024 today, August 22, and the results for the seat allotment process were expected to be released on Friday, August 23.

Also Read | UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration begins; know last date to apply here

According to the notification, candidates who have been allotted with seats will be required to report/join the respective colleges from August 24 to 29, 2024. The verification of candidates who join after the first allotment has been scheduled from August 30-31, 2024.

Earlier, candidates who qualified the NEET UG entrance exam 2024 had time to register for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS and the BSc (Nursing) courses by August 20, 2024.

The Round 2 registration process will be held from September 4-5, 2024. The process of seat allotment and verification will be conducted from September 11-12, 2024. The results for the second round of counselling process will be announced on September 13, 2024. Candidates allotted the seats will be asked to report/ join by September 14-20, 2024.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024 results expected by August end at natboard.edu.in.

Earlier, candidates who qualified the NEET UG entrance exam 2024 had time to register for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS and the BSc (Nursing) courses by August 20, 2024.

The counselling is underway for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges nationwide. The counselling is also being held for 1,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats.

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 08:46 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET UG Admission 2024: MCC reopens Round 1 choice filling window till 11.59 pm today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue