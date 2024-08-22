NEET UG Admission 2024: The MCC on Thursday said that due to representations from various stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to reopen the choice filling for the NEET UG Round-I Counselling 2024 on August 22 until 11:59 pm

NEET UG Admission 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday said that due to representations from various stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to reopen the choice filling for the NEET UG Round-I Counselling 2024 on August 22 until 11:59 pm. Choice locking will start at 8 p.m. on August 22, 2024.

“In reference to the representations being received from ESIC/OCI candidates/ state counselling authorities it is to inform that the competent authority has decided to reopen the choice filling for Round-I of UG Counselling 2024 from 04:00 PM of 22.08.2024 upto 11:59 PM of 22.08.2024. Choice locking will start from 08:00 PM of 22.08.2024" the notification read.

Candidates who want to change their choices can log in to their account and exercise their choices after unlocking them.

It is important to note that the MCC was scheduled to complete the seat allotment process for Round 1 counselling for NEET UG 2024 today, August 22, and the results for the seat allotment process were expected to be released on Friday, August 23.

According to the notification, candidates who have been allotted with seats will be required to report/join the respective colleges from August 24 to 29, 2024. The verification of candidates who join after the first allotment has been scheduled from August 30-31, 2024.

Earlier, candidates who qualified the NEET UG entrance exam 2024 had time to register for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS and the BSc (Nursing) courses by August 20, 2024.

The Round 2 registration process will be held from September 4-5, 2024. The process of seat allotment and verification will be conducted from September 11-12, 2024. The results for the second round of counselling process will be announced on September 13, 2024. Candidates allotted the seats will be asked to report/ join by September 14-20, 2024.

The counselling is underway for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges nationwide. The counselling is also being held for 1,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats.

