NEET UG Admit Card 2024 OUT: NTA has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in.

NEET UG Admit Card 2024 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has release the admit cards for NEET UG 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NEET UG entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) mode on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Essential credentials needed to download the NEET admit card include application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin.

The admit card will consist of the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city and centre, as well as the subjects with respective codes.

A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024. The NEET UG 2024 exam will take place on May 5, 2024. The exam is being conducted for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NEET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Tamil.

NEET UG Admit Card 2024: Steps to download Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG - neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Next, on the home page under the latest news section, click on the 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card' link.

Step 3: The candidate will be led to the Log-in window.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like application number, DOB, and Security PIN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!