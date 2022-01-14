Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) under-graduate (UG) counselling for medical admissions will start from 19 January.

"Dear students, the counselling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from January 19. You all are the future of the country and hope all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra of 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts the counselling, has released the NEET UG counselling schedule.

Here is the schedule for the counselling:

The registration for Round 1 will begin on 19 January and will end on 24 January.

As per the schedule, in Round 1, the verification of the Seat Matrix by Institutes will be done on 17 and 18 January. The registration and the payment gateway will be open for six days from 19 to 24 January.

The choice of filling will be available to students for five days from 20 to 24 January. The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on 25 and 26 January, the process of seat allotment on 27 and 28 January, and results will be out on 29 January.

The reporting dates for Round 1 are from 30 January to 4 February.

In Round 2, the verification of the Seat Matrix by Institutes will be done on 7 and 8 February. The registration and the payment gateway will be open for six days from 9 to 14 February.

The choice of filling will be available to students for five days from 10 to 14 February. The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on 15 and 16 February, the process of seat allotment on 17 and 18 February, and results will be out on 19 February.

The reporting dates for Round 2 are from 20 to 26 February.

For the MOP-UP round for all India quota/deemed and central university seats/ PG DNB seats, the verification of the Seat Matrix by Institutes will be done on 28 February and 1 March.

The registration and the payment gateway will be open for six days from 2 to 7 March.

For the MOP-UP round, the choice of filling will be available to students for five days from 3 to 7 March. The verification of seat matrix by institutes will be done on 8 and 9 March, the process of seat allotment on 10 and 11 March, and results will be out on 12 March.

The reporting dates for this are from 13 to 19 March.

NEET 2021 qualified candidates can check the list of top medical institutions in the country as per the education ministry’s NIRF ranking here:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore Sanjay

Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

The exam was conducted on 12 September and the provisional answer key was released on 15 October. Around 16 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

Earlier, Mandaviya had announced that the NEET-PG counselling for medical admissions will start from Wednesday.

