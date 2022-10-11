NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration to begin today, Check direct link here

The committee will end the registration process on October 17, 2022. The choice filling or locking window will open on October 14, and will close down on October 18, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by their respective Universities will be done on October 17 and 18 this year.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 today, October 11, 2022. Candidates can register for the same online by visiting its official website---mcc.nic.in.
The seat allotment process will be done from October 19 to 20, 2022, and its outcome will be announced on October 21, 2022. Reporting to the respective Universities or Institutions can be done from October 22 to 28, 2022.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to register for Round 1
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC---mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1.
Step 3: Fill up the registration details and submit.
Step 4: Fill up the application form and make online payment.
Step 6: Download the page and get a hard copy for future reference.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) results on 7 September, 2022. The provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 was released after which candidates were allowed to raise objections till 2 September.
The entrance exam was held on 17 July. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the NEET UG, which had received record 18.72 lakh applications this year. Off the total candidates, 10.64 lakh were females.
This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.
