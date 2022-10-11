NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration to begin today, Check direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 today. (HT)

The committee will end the registration process on October 17, 2022. The choice filling or locking window will open on October 14, and will close down on October 18, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by their respective Universities will be done on October 17 and 18 this year.