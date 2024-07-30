NEET UG Counselling 2024 on THIS date; registration process in a week. Check details

  • NEET UG Counselling 2024: With less than a week left, registrations would begin in early August, for 1.10 lakh MBBS seats

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published30 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Students arrive to appear for the CUET PG 2024 exam. (HT)
Students arrive to appear for the CUET PG 2024 exam. (HT)

NEET UG Counseling 2024: The counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14, said the Medical Counseling Committee(MCC), on Monday.

The registration process for the counselling, however, is likely to start from the first week of August, said Dr B. Srinivas, the secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NEET UG seat allotment

The secretary further stated that the NEET UG counselling process would be held for “approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats,” across 710 medical colleges in the country. Besides the seats for Ayush and nursing courses, the counselling will also be held for 21,000 Bachelor of Dental Surgery(BDS) seats, said Srinivas.

“The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats,” said Dr Srinivas.

The MCC has also advised the students to keep checking the website for further updates.

NEET UG registration 2024: How to apply for counselling

NEET candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the counselling process:

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the UG counselling page, open the NEET UG counselling schedule provided below the “eservices/Schedule” tab.

Step 3: Apply for online counselling.

Step 4: Register to get access to login details.

Step 5: Fill the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and complete the payment process.

Step 7: Thereafter, click on ‘Submit’ form.

The examining body for NEET, National Testing Agency(NTA), on July 26, Friday, had announced the results of the medical entrance exam. The move came after the Supreme Court disposed several petitions, claiming that the screening process was mired in irregularities. Over 24 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

 

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
