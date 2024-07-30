NEET UG Counselling 2024 on THIS date; registration process in a week. Check details

NEET UG Counseling 2024: The counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14, said the Medical Counseling Committee(MCC), on Monday.

The registration process for the counselling, however, is likely to start from the first week of August, said Dr B. Srinivas, the secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NEET UG seat allotment The secretary further stated that the NEET UG counselling process would be held for “approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats,” across 710 medical colleges in the country. Besides the seats for Ayush and nursing courses, the counselling will also be held for 21,000 Bachelor of Dental Surgery(BDS) seats, said Srinivas.

“The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats,” said Dr Srinivas.

The MCC has also advised the students to keep checking the website for further updates.

NEET UG registration 2024: How to apply for counselling NEET candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the counselling process:

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the UG counselling page, open the NEET UG counselling schedule provided below the “eservices/Schedule” tab.

Step 3: Apply for online counselling.

Step 4: Register to get access to login details.

Step 5: Fill the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and complete the payment process.

Step 7: Thereafter, click on ‘Submit’ form.