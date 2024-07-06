NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule to be released today? Here’s all you need to know

  • NEET UG counselling 2024: NEET UG counselling for 2024 is likely to begin from today. The schedule is expected to release soon.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated6 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule likely to be out today
NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule likely to be out today

NEET UG counselling 2024: The NEET UG counselling 2024 session is likely to be kicked off from today i.e. July 6. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release today a detailed notification and schedule on its official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) was conducted on May 5 by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses. The exams faced allegations of irregularities and currently the case is in the Supreme Court.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts

Coming back to the counselling session, MCC NEET counseling covers 15% of seats under the All India Quota, along with seats in central universities such as Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, and the Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia. It also includes seats in colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.

Also Read | CBSE Compartment Exam 2024: Admit card OUT at cbse.gov.in

Step-by-step guide to check schedule and apply on MCC website

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the schedule and apply for the counselling process on the MCC's official website:

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the UG counselling page, open the NEET UG counselling schedule provided below the “eservices/Schedule” tab

Step 3: Apply for online counselling.

Step 4: Register to get access to login details.

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Upload documents and complete the payment process.

Step 7: Thereafter, click on ‘Submit’ form.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024 highlights: Hall ticket to released at ctet.nic.in

Documents required for NEET UG counselling

Candidates would require documents like NEET UG admit card, NEET UG scorecard, Aadhaar or pan card, orginal and attested copies of Class 12 marksheet and certificate, six-eight passport size photos, caste certificate (if applicable).

2024 NEET UG controversy update

Earlier on July 5, NTA told the SC that cancellation of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of those who cleared it. The NTA said other individual instances of alleged use of unfair means by certain candidates are very few and do not have any co-relation with the purported malpractices which are referred to by the petitioners. Referring to the measures adopted by the NTA to ensure the integrity of the examination process, the agency said 63 cases of use of unfair means were reported, and a committee submitted its recommendations for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the top court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas, including those alleging irregularities in the examination held on May 5 and seeking a direction that it be held afresh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
HomeEducationnewsNEET UG counselling 2024 schedule to be released today? Here’s all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue