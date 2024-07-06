NEET UG counselling 2024: The NEET UG counselling 2024 session is likely to be kicked off from today i.e. July 6. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release today a detailed notification and schedule on its official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) was conducted on May 5 by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses. The exams faced allegations of irregularities and currently the case is in the Supreme Court.

Coming back to the counselling session, MCC NEET counseling covers 15% of seats under the All India Quota, along with seats in central universities such as Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, and the Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia. It also includes seats in colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step-by-step guide to check schedule and apply on MCC website Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the schedule and apply for the counselling process on the MCC's official website:

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the UG counselling page, open the NEET UG counselling schedule provided below the “eservices/Schedule" tab {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Apply for online counselling.

Step 4: Register to get access to login details.

Step 5: Fill the application form {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Upload documents and complete the payment process.

Step 7: Thereafter, click on ‘Submit’ form.

Documents required for NEET UG counselling Candidates would require documents like NEET UG admit card, NEET UG scorecard, Aadhaar or pan card, orginal and attested copies of Class 12 marksheet and certificate, six-eight passport size photos, caste certificate (if applicable). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2024 NEET UG controversy update Earlier on July 5, NTA told the SC that cancellation of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of those who cleared it. The NTA said other individual instances of alleged use of unfair means by certain candidates are very few and do not have any co-relation with the purported malpractices which are referred to by the petitioners. Referring to the measures adopted by the NTA to ensure the integrity of the examination process, the agency said 63 cases of use of unfair means were reported, and a committee submitted its recommendations for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the top court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas, including those alleging irregularities in the examination held on May 5 and seeking a direction that it be held afresh.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

