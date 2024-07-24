NEET UG counselling 2024: The NEET UG counselling 2024 session is expected to begin today i.e. July 24. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is anticipated to release a detailed notification and schedule today on its official website, mcc.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEET UG 2024 Hearing Highlights Earlier on July 23, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam. After the top court's decision, education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the final results of the medical entrance exam would be declared within two days. The SC's verdict came after an IIT Delhi expert panel concluded that the ‘ambiguous’ question had only one right answer. Many of the candidates had been awarded four marks by the NTA for giving one of the two ‘correct’ answers — now deemed incorrect by the apex court.

Regarding the counseling session, MCC NEET counseling manages 15% of seats under the All India Quota. It also includes seats at central universities such as Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, the University of Delhi, and the Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Millia Islamia. Additionally, it covers seats in colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the documents required for NEET UG counselling? Applicants must have the following documents: the NEET UG admit card, NEET UG scorecard, either an Aadhaar or PAN card, original and attested copies of the Class 12 mark sheet and certificate, six to eight passport-sized photographs, and a caste certificate, if applicable.

Speaking of yesterday's hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stated that current evidence does not suggest the exam results are compromised or that the NEET-UG question paper was widely leaked. However, the Supreme Court acknowledged that the leak of the NEET-UG paper took place at Hazaribagh and Patna and said that it is “not in dispute." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top Court's decision was questioned by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut who said, “Supreme Court should know what is happening in the country. Supreme Court was one last ray of hope. If that ray, too, is not showing us any direction, then where will we go? Is there any pressure on the government?" VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said, “It is shocking news. Supreme Court direction is not in favour of the students who are affected by this NEET scam...The victims have to go for appeal. That is the only solution."

Education Minister lashes out at Rahul Gandhi The education minister held a press conference hours after the apex court's order. Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Pradhan said, "When the NEET matter came to light, the opposition's role became clear after the Supreme Court's judgement today. The attitude that the Lok Sabha LoP (Rahul Gandhi) had adopted until yesterday, invalidating the examination system of the country and calling it "rubbish" proves his mental status...Criticising this, Rahul Gandhi has criticised India. Misleading the students of the country, creating confusion and provoking them for social tensions were all planned part of his politics."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!