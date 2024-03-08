Active Stocks
NEET UG registration 2024 last day today: Here's how to apply, fee structure, other details
NEET UG registration 2024 last day today: Here's how to apply, fee structure, other details

Livemint

NEET UG registration ends on March 9, 2024, at 9 pm, followed by fee payment closure at 11.50 pm. Direct link available on NTA's official website for interested candidates.

The NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5, lasting 200 minutes from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.
The NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5, lasting 200 minutes from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. (Hindustan Times)

NEET UG registration will end tomorrow, i.e. March 9, 2024, at 9 pm. Following that, the application fee payment window will close at 11.50 pm. So, candidates who are interested to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test but, yet to apply, they can can find the direct link on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2024 applications: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Go to the homepage and click on NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link 
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Download the details for future use. 

What is the fee structure? 

  • The application fee to apply NEET UG is 1700/- for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category
  • For those who belong to General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category, the application fee is 1600/- 
  • 1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender

Here's all you need to know about NEET UG examination: 

The NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5, lasting 200 minutes from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. 

With 554 centers across India, the examination accommodates candidates in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.



Published: 08 Mar 2024, 12:16 PM IST
